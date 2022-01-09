Support Local Businesses
LMPD investigating homicide in Southside neighborhood

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot and killed Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shooting just before 2:00 a.m. in the 5000 block of Wabash Place. When officers arrived at the scene they pronounced the woman dead at the scene, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said.

No suspects have been identified at this time. LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or to provide information at the online portal.

