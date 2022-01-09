Metro Corrections inmate dies; second inmate death of January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Department of Corrections assistant director Steve Durham confirmed an inmate died on Sunday.

Around 10:00 a.m., and LMDC officer in the medical housing unit found the inmate unresponsive, Durham said.

Personnel immediately began lifesaving efforts until Metro EMS arrived and took the inmate to University of Louisville Hospital. At 11:00 a.m., UofL medical professionals confirmed the inmate had died,

The 66-year-old inmate was booked into LMDC on Jan. 5, 2022 on misdemeanor charges of Criminal Trespass and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Durham said.

Shortly after being booked, the inmate was moved to the medical floor.

“The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, a standard procedure, and Metro Corrections Director, Dwayne Clark, has directed Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit to conduct a review of the case,” Durham said.

This is the second death of an inmate in January.

The identification of the inmate has not been released at this time.

