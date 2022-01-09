Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Metro Corrections inmate dies; second inmate death of January

At 11:00 a.m., UofL medical professionals confirmed the inmate had died.
At 11:00 a.m., UofL medical professionals confirmed the inmate had died.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Department of Corrections assistant director Steve Durham confirmed an inmate died on Sunday.

Around 10:00 a.m., and LMDC officer in the medical housing unit found the inmate unresponsive, Durham said.

Personnel immediately began lifesaving efforts until Metro EMS arrived and took the inmate to University of Louisville Hospital. At 11:00 a.m., UofL medical professionals confirmed the inmate had died,

The 66-year-old inmate was booked into LMDC on Jan. 5, 2022 on misdemeanor charges of Criminal Trespass and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Durham said.

Shortly after being booked, the inmate was moved to the medical floor.

“The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, a standard procedure, and Metro Corrections Director, Dwayne Clark, has directed Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit to conduct a review of the case,” Durham said.

This is the second death of an inmate in January.

The identification of the inmate has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Woman killed after car crashes into building
There are currently no suspects at this time.
LMPD investigating homicide near Jeffersontown
Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a car crash in the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
A crash on Grantline Road in New Albany left one driver dead.
One person killed in New Albany crash
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death

Latest News

Officials no not believe drugs and alcohol were a contributing actor to the accident.
Three people killed in single car accident in Clay County
No suspects have been identified at this time.
LMPD investigating homicide in Southside neighborhood
Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining.
People going to hospital for non-COVID issues are finding out they are positive with the virus
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
FORECAST: Rain ends this morning; slick spots possible overnight