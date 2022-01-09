Support Local Businesses
People going to hospital for non-COVID issues are finding out they are positive with the virus

Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - As the omicron variant spreads throughout the nation, hospitals are seeing a growing trend. People admitted for other ailments are testing positive for COVID-19.

Doctors say it could mean that more people are asymptomatic or have undiagnosed disease than originally thought. 

Many hospitals are seeing patients coming in with non-COVID related issues but these patients are testing positive for the disease.

Doctors say some of these patients are coming in with other ailments and no sign of respiratory disease, but are still testing positive for COVID-19.

In Austin, Texas, some hospitals are reporting that 30 to 40 percent of patients admitted for other reasons are also COVID-positive.

Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining. They said it supports evidence that the omicron variant is less likely to cause severe illness than earlier variants were, especially in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. 

But, it also presents a complication. People who aren’t showing symptoms may be early in the course of the disease and may be far more contagious.

This presents a danger to others including other at-risk patients and health care workers.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

