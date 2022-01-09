Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Record Night for Washington Spurs Cats’ Victory

Freshman guard TyTy Washington drives to basket verses Georgia
Freshman guard TyTy Washington drives to basket verses Georgia(Associated Press)
By UK Athletics
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Courtesy: UK Athletics) - Oscar Tshiebwe had a careeer-high 29 points and 17 rebounds, TyTy Washington Jr. added a school-record 17 assists with 17 points, and No. 16 Kentucky shot 63% after halftime to pull away from Georgia for a 92-77 victory on Saturday night.

Both teams looked to rebound from close losses, intensity reflected in a back-and-forth first half featuring 10 lead changes. Late baskets by Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. (14 points) helped the Wildcats (12-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) lead 40-37 at halftime before mounting several spurts, including a 13-4 run over four minutes that made it 73-56. They made 22 of 35 in the second half and finished 40 of 70 (57%).

Kario Oquendo had 22 points, Aaron Cook 17 and Noah Baumann 14 for the Bulldogs (5-10, 0-2), who dropped their fourth consecutive game.

Tshiebwe bounced back from a season-low nine points at No. 21 LSU to have his 11th double-double by the break before topping his previous scoring high of 25 points. The junior forward seemed headed for a 20-20 outing before settling for helping Kentucky win the boards 31-25. He finished 13 of 21 from the field.

Washington, handling point guard duties for Kentucky in place of injured Sahvir Wheeler, made 8 of 13 from the field and broke John Wall’s single-game assists mark set in December 2009 with 25 seconds remaining. Davion Mintz made 5 of 7 3-pointers and 7 of 10 overall to finish with 19 points off the bench.

Wheeler injured his neck after running into a hard but legal screen in the early minutes in Wednesday’s loss at LSU. The ex-Bulldog was dressed in street clothes and is being evaluated daily.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia’s initial quick pace forced Kentucky to adjust, and knocking down shots helped the Bulldogs stay within a couple of possessions. They simply fell behind after the break, being outscored 46-26 in the paint.

Kentucky: Washington ably filled in as a facilitator in Wheeler’s place, helping the Wildcats maintain some of their inside-outside game. After starting a step slow, they soon got up to speed and worked the ball around for good looks that fell often.

UP NEXT

Georgia visits Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Kentucky visits Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Woman killed after car crashes into building
Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a car crash in the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
There are currently no suspects at this time.
LMPD investigating homicide near Jeffersontown
A crash on Grantline Road in New Albany left one driver dead.
One person killed in New Albany crash
Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police officers were called the intersection of South...
LMPD: 14-year-old found shot in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

Chris Mack's Cardinals defeated Southern 104-54 (Source: WAVE)
Hot Shooting ‘Noles hand UofL First ACC Loss
Bellarmine wins GLVC Tournament opener 79-62 over Drury
Fleming, Pfrem Lead Bellarmine Victory
All-American Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 30 points
Howard scores 30 as #21 UK beats #15 Georgia 84-76
UofL head coach Jeff Walz
#3 Cards force 35 turnovers in 81-39 win over Pittsburgh