Three people killed in single car accident in Clay County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single car crash in Clay County on Intestate 70 near the 24 mile marker claimed three lives in on Saturday.

Indiana State Police troopers responded to the crash around 2:12 p.m., the press release said.

Master Trooper Jeremy Lewis said the crash investigation revealed Glen A. Jackson, 58, of New Madrid, Missouri, was driving a 2004 Buick heading westbound on I-70.

The icy road conditions resulted in Jackson losing control of the car. The Buick went off the north side of the interstate and rolled several times before hitting a tree.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but all three of the individuals that were in the car died at the scene.

The crash claimed the lives of Glen Jackson, 58, Rose Jackson, 57, and Amber Johnson, 35, according to the press release. All three were from New Madrid, Missouri.

The family has been notified, the release said. One minor was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials no not believe drugs and alcohol were a contributing actor to the accident.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.