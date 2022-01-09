Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Three people killed in single car accident in Clay County

Officials no not believe drugs and alcohol were a contributing actor to the accident.
Officials no not believe drugs and alcohol were a contributing actor to the accident.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single car crash in Clay County on Intestate 70 near the 24 mile marker claimed three lives in on Saturday.

Indiana State Police troopers responded to the crash around 2:12 p.m., the press release said.

Master Trooper Jeremy Lewis said the crash investigation revealed Glen A. Jackson, 58, of New Madrid, Missouri, was driving a 2004 Buick heading westbound on I-70.

The icy road conditions resulted in Jackson losing control of the car. The Buick went off the north side of the interstate and rolled several times before hitting a tree.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but all three of the individuals that were in the car died at the scene.

The crash claimed the lives of Glen Jackson, 58, Rose Jackson, 57, and Amber Johnson, 35, according to the press release. All three were from New Madrid, Missouri. 

The family has been notified, the release said. One minor was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials no not believe drugs and alcohol were a contributing actor to the accident.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Woman killed after car crashes into building
There are currently no suspects at this time.
LMPD investigating homicide near Jeffersontown
Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a car crash in the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
A crash on Grantline Road in New Albany left one driver dead.
One person killed in New Albany crash
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death

Latest News

No suspects have been identified at this time.
LMPD investigating homicide in Southside neighborhood
Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining.
People going to hospital for non-COVID issues are finding out they are positive with the virus
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
FORECAST: Rain ends this morning; slick spots possible overnight
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Monday, January 9, 2022