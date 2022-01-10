3 dead in NKY stabbing, sheriff says

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three people are dead in a stabbing in northern Kentucky Sunday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing just after 9 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Overland Ridge.

They found two children and two adults with “multiple stab wounds,” said Lt. Philip Ridgell, sheriff’s spokesman.

Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Ridgell said.

The incident was isolated to the residence, he confirmed.

Sheriff’s officials do not believe that other suspect(s) were involved, or that any suspects remain at large, according to Ridgell.

The incident remains under investigation.

Further details were not released.

