Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

3 dead in NKY stabbing, sheriff says

Three people are dead in a stabbing in northern Kentucky Sunday night, according to the Boone...
Three people are dead in a stabbing in northern Kentucky Sunday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three people are dead in a stabbing in northern Kentucky Sunday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing just after 9 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Overland Ridge.

They found two children and two adults with “multiple stab wounds,” said Lt. Philip Ridgell, sheriff’s spokesman.

Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Ridgell said.

The incident was isolated to the residence, he confirmed.

Sheriff’s officials do not believe that other suspect(s) were involved, or that any suspects remain at large, according to Ridgell.

The incident remains under investigation.

Further details were not released.

FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s media availability will be livestreamed on the JCPS...
JCPS closed Monday, remote learning will begin starting Tuesday
Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining.
People going to hospital for non-COVID issues are finding out they are positive with the virus
There are currently no suspects at this time.
LMPD investigating homicide near Jeffersontown
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

WAVE 3 News - Monday morning, January 10, 2022
WAVE 3 News - Monday morning, January 10, 2022
Ford dealers can ban F-150 Lightning customers from reselling their trucks. Also, some of your...
Your Money: Brand names say buy direct, Gasoline prices drop, Safest airline, Ford F-150 Lightning
Public art installation ‘Louisville Knot’
FORECAST: Chilly, sunny start to the week
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning, January 9, 2022