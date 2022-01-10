Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

COVID causes staffing shortages forcing JCPS into virtual learning

Due to lack of personnel to cover for the number of teachers and staff that called out sick,...
Due to lack of personnel to cover for the number of teachers and staff that called out sick, the Jefferson County Public Schools decided to go to Non Traditional Instruction from Jan. 11-14.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said he will not push for more school from home, or Non Traditional Instruction days, because he wants students in class. However, Pollio said on Sunday he had to go against his goal because there simply aren’t enough teachers or staff to run an effective or safe district. It’s a decision that impacts thousands of families.

Pollio said the district waited until 6 p.m. the night before school to make the call because school officials were watching everything closely; especially Friday into Saturday. While Pollio said it was hoped the district could go back to school, as more staff started testing positive the inevitable had to happen.

Monday morning when students are usually roaming JCPS halls, the district superintendent explained why they won’t be for at least a week. There’s not enough staff to fill the halls let alone classrooms. Too many are testing positive for COVID.

More central office staff were being sent into schools to fill in. There also weren’t enough substitutes to cover the nearly 600 teachers who were out. Staff absences were growing by the day.

Pollio said the district was holding out hope that it could pull through but had to pull the plug on in-person learning Sunday night.

“These have been very difficult decisions,” Pollio said. “It has been difficult times obviously across our community and our nation but in education more. This is a struggle across all districts right now... we’re struggling.”

JCPS is following a 10-day quarantine for staff.

In term of students being ready for school from home Tuesday, most students already have their Chromebooks. If they don’t, students need to get them before class on Tuesday. Pollio said they can reach out to their teachers.

Meals will still be provided at select schools Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

JCPS has a total of 10 NTI days for the 2021-22 school year. Four of those will be used this week. Pollio said if the district needs more than the 10 available days, the extra days will have to be tacked on to the end of the school year.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s media availability will be livestreamed on the JCPS...
JCPS closed Monday, remote learning will begin starting Tuesday
Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining.
People going to hospital for non-COVID issues are finding out they are positive with the virus
There are currently no suspects at this time.
LMPD investigating homicide near Jeffersontown
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining.
People going to hospital for non-COVID issues are finding out they are positive with the virus
The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID
Several states, including California, Ohio and Delaware, have brought in the National Guard to...
COVID cases on the rise in US with many hospitals overwhelmed
Gov. Beshear reported 11,096 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
Kentucky faces record high in COVID cases, positivity rate