FORECAST: Another night with chilly temperatures

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly Tuesday despite the sunshine
  • Clouds increase late week
  • Rain/Snow chances increase Friday & Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies remain clear tonight with lows in the teens once again. We remain cold and sunny on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be just a tad warmer than Monday, but overall, highs sit in the 30s once again.

Tuesday night will be another clear night, however, the southerly wind will limit lows to the 20s. Clouds increase on Wednesday, with slightly warmer temperatures in the 40s due to southwesterly winds.

Clouds will increase late this week with an advancing weather system late Friday into Saturday. Rain/snow is possible as we head into the weekend with temperatures falling back into the 30s for highs.

