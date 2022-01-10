Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Chilly night with temps in the teens

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly Tuesday despite the sunshine
  • Clouds increase late week
  • Rain/Snow chances increase Friday and Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear and cold tonight with low temperatures falling into the teens. Wind chills will ease as winds fade into the overnight.

High pressure and northerly winds will make for another chilly day Tuesday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s.

Southerly winds Tuesday night will keep temperatures from crashing too far, holding in the 20s overnight.

Winds will increase on Wednesday allowing for temperatures to finally push back near or above normal. Expect highs in the 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds will increase late this week with an advancing weather system late Friday into Saturday. Rain/snow is possible as we head into the weekend with temperatures falling back into the 30s for highs.

