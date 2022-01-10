FORECAST: Chilly, sunny start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

TRAVEL ISSUES: Slicks spots are possible this morning in areas that didn’t dry out

COLD: Temperatures in the teens this morning and Tuesday morning

WEEKEND: Next rain/snow chance arrives late Friday into Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Sunny today with highs in the 30s.

Skies remain clear tonight with lows in the teens once again.

We remain chilly on Tuesday despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will once again be in the 30s. Tuesday night will be another clear night, however, the southerly wind will limit lows to the 20s.

Warmer temperatures return on Wednesday; highs sit in the 40s Wednesday through Friday. Despite extra clouds overhead to end the week, conditions look to stay mainly dry till Friday night.

