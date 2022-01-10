Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Chilly, sunny start to the week

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TRAVEL ISSUES: Slicks spots are possible this morning in areas that didn’t dry out
  • COLD: Temperatures in the teens this morning and Tuesday morning
  • WEEKEND: Next rain/snow chance arrives late Friday into Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Sunny today with highs in the 30s.

Skies remain clear tonight with lows in the teens once again.

We remain chilly on Tuesday despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will once again be in the 30s. Tuesday night will be another clear night, however, the southerly wind will limit lows to the 20s.

Warmer temperatures return on Wednesday; highs sit in the 40s Wednesday through Friday. Despite extra clouds overhead to end the week, conditions look to stay mainly dry till Friday night.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning, January 9, 2022

Most Read

CPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s media availability will be livestreamed on the JCPS...
JCPS closed Monday, remote learning will begin starting Tuesday
Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining.
People going to hospital for non-COVID issues are finding out they are positive with the virus
There are currently no suspects at this time.
LMPD investigating homicide near Jeffersontown
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning, January 9, 2022
Crashes caused multiple closures along the highway.
Fast snow, multiple crashes clogged Bullitt roads
As temperatures dipped well below freezing, three Louisville shelters worked to get as many...
Frigid temps raise ‘White Flag’ at Louisville homeless shelters
Snowplows and salt trucks worked throughout the night to clear major roads.
Hardin County road conditions improve 24 hours after snowfall