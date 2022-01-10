FORECAST: Quiet weather this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

COLD: Temperatures in the teens Tuesday morning

WEEKEND: Next rain/snow chance arrives late Friday into Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Abundant sunshine is expected today with highs in the 30s.

Skies remain clear tonight with lows in the teens once again.

We remain cold and sunny on Tuesday. Temperatures will be just a tad warmer than Monday but, overall, highs sit in the 30s once again.

Tuesday night will be another clear night, however, the southerly wind will limit lows to the 20s.

Warmer temperatures return on Wednesday; highs sit in the 40s Wednesday through Friday. Despite extra clouds overhead to end the week, conditions look to stay mainly dry till Friday night.

