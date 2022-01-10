Support Local Businesses
Gov. Beshear unveils $2 billion investment in Ky. education

By Maira Ansari
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he’s proposing a historic, game-changing level of funding in Kentucky education, from universal pre-K to teacher raises.

Lawmakers have to approve the Governor’s plan with a Republican-led legislature, and House Republicans have already filed their own budget, which does not include some of the things the governor would like to see.

Beshear’s budget calls for a $2 billion investment in universal pre-K for all 4 year-olds and full-day kindergarten for every child in Kentucky, while the state House’s proposal would only fully fund kindergarten.

By funding pre-K, too, Beshear says tens of thousands of children will not be left out of preschool or Headstart programs.

Beshear said it’s past time to pay those educating our children what they are worth. He is proposing a minimum 5 percent salary increase for all school personnel and providing $26.3 million each year for a student loan forgiveness program that will provide a maximum $3,000 annual award for each year of employment in a public school as a teacher.

The Governor’s budget provides $22.9 million each year to restore funding for professional development as well as textbooks and instructional resources. The budget also provides the highest funding increase for higher education in decades with a nearly 12 percent increase.

“We have to make the investments necessary to stay,” Beshear said. “To stay a world class destination. For world class companies we must have a world class workforce that starts with education. Given our future is now, now is when we must make the game changing, perhaps state changing investments in education. My budget bill will do just that.”

The Governor is also dedicating $11 million each year to provide statewide learning focusing on literacy and mathematical ability and to implement a regional coaching program. These are just some of the things the governor has on his agenda.

The full budget is expected to be released on Thursday.

