JCPS parents hope a single week of NTI will be enough

The beginning of 2022 might seem a lot like 2020, as JCPS parents again feel the disruptions of COVID by having their children learning from home.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The beginning of 2022 might seem a lot like 2020, as JCPS parents again feel the disruptions of COVID by having their children learning from home.

“Like today, I’m just taking the day off just to try to get my kids out here and get ready,” JCPS parent Zakiya Lacy said. “So, overwhelming. I do understand it though. So we’re just going with the punches.”

JCPS made the decision to go back to non-traditional instruction (NTI) when too many teachers and substitutes tested positive or quarantined with COVID.

The move comes at a time when many students across the country are struggling to catch up, after falling behind academically and developmentally during previous prolonged school closings.

Even though the plan is for students to stay home for the week, parents Monday were not looking forward to again becoming teachers’ aides, helping their homebound students with their lessons.

“I don’t like it, I don’t,” JCPS parent Deniece Williams said. “I wish they had kept schools open. Learning at home, for her being home, it’s hard work for me.”

“It’s kind of hard especially with the new learning techniques and stuff,” parent Katherine Apaivongs said. “I’m looking at their work thinking this is strange to me. And I’m two classes shy of a masters degree.”

Parents also expressed hope that the week of NTI would be enough for COVID-positive and quarantined teachers to recover and return to the classroom.

JCPS parent Lakeya Evans has four children on NTI ages 10 to 17.

“It’s harder on a parent,” Evans said. “Having the tools as a parent to teach your child at home is totally different. But for my high schoolers, it’s easier for them because they’re used to doing all the instruction through Google classroom.”

