JCPS teachers prepared for NTI transition

Teachers prepare for NTI
Teachers prepare for NTI(Ken Baker)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The shift to NTI is not stopping teachers from educating students.

“We are able to record a lot of videos, so we are able to differentiate the learning, get kids what they need,” JCPS kindergarten teacher Alissa Jones said.

Jones teaches at Portland Elementary. She said as far as curriculum, there’s no hiccups in what kids where learning in school versus what will be taught virtually.

“We really try to keep the videos as close to their routine and the language we use in person,” Jones said. “The only difference is we are sitting in front of a computer.”

All teachers are able to use various customizable tools to get students engaged and informed while taking a hiatus from the traditional learning.

“When you are a teacher, this is the mission work in the field that you just adjust to,” Portland Elementary Principal Michelle Perkins said.

She added there hasn’t been any problems with educators making the switch to NTI. She said the district had her prepare staff last week that NTI could be a possibility.

“The preparation began last week,” Perkins said. “The district done a great job of communicating the expectation and the possibility of NTI happening.”

The district moved to NTI due to many staff having to be quarantined because of COVID-19.

The teacher’s union added it applauds the district’s efforts to slow the spread and keep everyone safe.

“We are very supportive of the superintendent’s decision we were hearing from buildings that had students out on the hallways because there weren’t enough adults to provide supervision for kids,” JCTA President Brent McKim said.

At the end of the day, both teachers and the district say they hope the legislator will approve more than the current allotted 10 days for NTI.

