LMDC inmate who died identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the Louisville Metro Corrections inmate who died after being found unresponsive Sunday has been released.

Keith Smith, 66, of Louisville, died at University Hospital around 10:50 a.m. yesterday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the cause and matter of Smith’s death are pending the results of an autopsy.

Steve Durham, the assistant director of LMDC, said in a statement that Smith was in the medical housing unit when he was found by an officer around 10 a.m.

Jail personnel performed lifesaving measures before Louisville Metro EMS arrived and took over his care.

Smith had been booked into LMDC on January 5. He was being held on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As part of standard procedure, Smith’s death is being investigated by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit. Jail director Dwayne Clark has also ordered the LMDC Professional Standards Unit to review the case.

