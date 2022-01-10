Support Local Businesses
Louisville opens mass drive-thru testing site at Churchill Downs

About 3,000 people can be tested a day at the mass drive-thru testing site.
About 3,000 people can be tested a day at the mass drive-thru testing site.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To help slow down the spread of COVID, Monday was day one of the city’s new COVID testing site at Churchill Downs.

About 3,000 people can be tested a day at the mass drive-thru testing site.

Louisville Metro is teaming up with Bluewater Diagnostics to open the mass drive-thru testing clinic at Churchill Downs in the Orange Lot, which is closest to Taylor Boulevard near Racine and Thornberry Avenue.

Anyone who needs a test can get that done from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

There are six lanes of testing.  One lane for Louisville Metro staff, four lanes for public testing, and one lane for rapid antigen tests.

Because of limited supply, rapid tests are reserved for K-12 students for test to stay, metro employees, and public safety personnel throughout the county.

Bluewater says on the first day, it took about 35 minutes for folks to get through and get tested.

“Considering this is our very first day, before we got here at 7:00 this morning we had 150 cars in line already before we could even plug in our electricity,” Dina English from Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory said.

Turnaround time for results with the PCR test, is about two to three days. If it takes a little longer, Bluewater asks for patience as they are inundated with test now and are also facing staff shortages as well because of COVID.

You will also need to bring an ID and your insurance card. If you don’t have an insurance card, you’ll need a picture ID or social security card. Testing is free.

The site will be at Churchill Downs as long as the need is there.

To register for an appointment, click or tap here.

