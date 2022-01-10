Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Mom admits to shooting 4-year-old while cleaning gun, police say

By WXYZ Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Authorities in Detroit say a mother has admitted to accidentally shooting her 4-year-old daughter, an incident that left her hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday. The mother claims to have been cleaning her gun when it accidentally discharged and hit her 4-year-old daughter twice, once in the arm and once in the leg.

The admission comes after she initially told police the little girl was shot by a man trying to steal her purse.

“Well, I hate that it happened here because I’ve known this family my whole life. The mother, I helped when she was just a kid herself, when she was a little baby. The whole family is like my family,” said a neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous.

Detroit Police Chief James White says the mother at first told detectives that a man tried to snatch her purse as she and her daughter entered their apartment. She claimed that after she fought him off, the man fired multiple shots, hitting the little girl, then fled the scene.

“We’re going through a lot of information right now, the way that the call came in from the hospital, and we’re trying to make everything line up with what the mom is telling us,” said White in a press conference.

About 30 minutes after that press conference, police said the mother admitted there was no attempted purse-snatching and no robber. She allegedly told them instead that she, herself, shot the 4-year-old twice by accident.

The little girl was hospitalized with critical injuries. She is expected to survive.

“She’s a nice little girl, and she – nobody deserves a bullet, nobody,” the neighbor said.

The mother was taken into custody. No weapon had been recovered as of Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s media availability will be livestreamed on the JCPS...
JCPS closed Monday, remote learning will begin starting Tuesday
Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining.
People going to hospital for non-COVID issues are finding out they are positive with the virus
There are currently no suspects at this time.
LMPD investigating homicide near Jeffersontown
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death

Latest News

At least 19 people were killed and 63 injured in a five-alarm fire at a New York City apartment...
Bronx apartment fire that killed 19 started with space heater
An Australian judge has reinstated tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled last...
Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins visa appeal ahead of Australian Open
Public art installation ‘Louisville Knot’
FORECAST: Chilly, sunny start to the week
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning, January 9, 2022