Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida

Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence for 54-year-old Kenneth Strange, who lives at the home where the body was found.(Nicholasville Police Dept.)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man police say was the suspect in a Nicholasville murder took his own life Sunday as officers in Florida approached him at a gas station.

Nicholasville Police say officers with Lake Wales Police were working with detectives in Nicholasville and US Marshals to arrest Strange.

According to Nicholasville Police, when Lake Wales officers approached Strange Sunday, he pulled out a gun and took his own life.

Investigators told WKYT Strange is suspected of killing Lydia Cassady, his longtime girlfriend.

On Thursday, deputies in Shelby County, Ohio posted a missing person alert for Shirley Shoemaker. They said she was believed to be with Strange.

Police say Shoemaker was in the car and was not harmed. She is talking to investigators about the incident.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

