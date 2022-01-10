UofL men’s basketball home game against North Carolina moved to February 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL’s home basketball game against North Carolina was moved today by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The game was originally scheduled for Monday, January 31, at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

It will now be played on Tuesday, February 1, at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

The move is a result of numerous schedule changes to accommodate rescheduling games postponed due to COVID protocols.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.