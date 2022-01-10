Woman found shot inside vehicle in Portland has died, officials confirm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman found shot inside of a vehicle in the Portland neighborhood on Jan. 3 has died after five days in the hospital.

Jakia Holt, 36, died at University Hospital due to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds in a shooting on the 4200 block of Northwestern Parkway, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday.

On Jan. 3 at 12:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a vehicle collision on the intersection of North 38th Street and Bank Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

When officers arrived, they found a woman passenger inside of the vehicle who had been shot. Police were also told the male driver had also been shot, but had left the vehicle and fled the scene before officers got to the scene.

Investigation revealed the shooting occurred at Northwestern Parkway at Bank Street.

The victim, later identified as Holt, was sent to University Hospital with what initially was believed to be non-serious injuries. However, officials and family confirmed Holt had died on Jan. 8.

There are no suspects in the shooting at this time. LMPD continues their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

