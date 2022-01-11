20,000 new COVID cases confirmed in Louisville 11 days into 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Regardless of whether people want to be done with COVID, COVID is not done with them. Louisville Metro Health officials confirmed Tuesday that Jefferson County has seen 20,000 new COVID cases since New Year’s Day.

COVID remains a big problem in Louisville, with 413 hospitalized with the virus — up 90 from last week. At Norton Children’s Hospital, at least 60 kids are being treated for COVID.

According to doctors, the only silver lining in all of this is that more people are getting vaccinated.

Monday, a mass testing site in the orange lot at Churchill Downs opened and administered approximately 1,200 tests. The site can test thousands of people per day and will remain there as long as there is a need in the community.

There are many questions about what type of test people should take. The need for a PCR test or an antigen test, also known as a rapid test, is determined by the type of situation a person is in, Dr. Mark Burns from UofL Health said. The PCR test remains the gold standard for testing, though it takes at least 24 hours — and sometimes days — to receive lab results.

A rapid test is a good option for those who have a loved one who has medical issues and want to be safe and know they are negative. The results of a rapid test, on the other hand, are not as reliable as those of a PCR test.

“By and large, people who don’t know and have symptoms or are not exactly sure what it is, the PCR test is strongly recommended if you have COVID or not,” Burns said. “It’s a much more reliable test, more so than the antigen test.”

Those who take a rapid test and get a negative result but still have symptoms, according to Burns, should also get a PCR test.

Dr. Sarah Moyer with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness said the department has received about a dozen complaints about some testing sites in the area not providing people with results. Many people are unaware that not all COVID testing sites in the city have been vetted by the health department. Moyer advised people to only use testing facilities that are listed on their website because those sites have been vetted and are producing results in a timely manner.

Click here to find testing sites for the coronavirus in Jefferson County.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.