Beshear orders state flags to half-staff in honor of Rep. Darryl Owens

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All flags located at state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, in honor of former State Representative Darryl T. Owens, who died at the age of 84.

Flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset upon the order of Governor Andy Beshear.

Owens died last Tuesday in his home surrounded by family members after battling cancer.

He was the first African American elected to the Jefferson County Fiscal Court, serving for 21 years.

Owens represented the 43rd District in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2005 to 2018 and became Chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

He was inducted into the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights Hall of Fame in 2003.

Owens was the first African American Assistant Kentucky General, and the first African American president of the Louisville Legal Aid Society.

In addition, he was also a former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People [NAACP] president.

Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to participate in this tribute.

Click here for flag status information.

Owens’s funeral will be held on Tuesday.

