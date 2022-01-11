Support Local Businesses
Booster may soon be required to be ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels program

By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Changes are coming to the definition of “fully vaccinated” in the eyes of Hawaii’s Safe Travels program.

According to KHNL, Gov. David Ige confirmed a booster shot will be necessary to be considered fully vaccinated and skip the traveler quarantine.

Under the current rule, any travelers from out of state only need two doses or a negative COVID-19 test to avoid isolating after their arrival.

An increasing number of government agencies are requiring a booster to be considered fully vaccinated — even though it hasn’t been officially required by the CDC.

The governor said an official change to Safe Travels is at least two weeks away, so people are given ample notice and can adjust accordingly.

“We know that the community needs time to react to that, so we would have to provide at least two weeks for those who may not be up to date to go to have the opportunity to go and get vaccinated if they need to,” Ige said Monday.

Ige said he is also talking with county mayors about requiring boosters for access to restaurants and events, but added the decision rests with them.

He adds that he would be willing to step in and issue a statewide order to require that in the event Hawaii’s hospitals and medical care system becomes overrun.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

