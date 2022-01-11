Bourbon industry offering aid to Western Kentucky tornado survivors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The bourbon industry in Kentucky is helping the survivors of deadly tornadoes that ripped through Western Kentucky in December.

Gov. Andy Beshear was presented a check for $3.4 million from auction organizers at the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit on Tuesday. The money will be used to help tornado victims directly through the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Rare bourbon bottles were auctioned off to raise the money.

The governor reminded the public that many distilleries were eager to assist when the COVID pandemic began as well. When hand sanitizer began to run out, many halted their alcohol production for the time being to make sanitizer instead.

“All of our distilleries and organizations around embrace not just bourbon, but embrace Kentucky, and that is something we will not forget,” Beshear said.

Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 mark one month since the tornado outbreak that hit Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee and Indiana. At least 90 people were killed during the storms — 77 from Kentucky.

