Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may start recommending people wear N95 or KN95 masks as opposed to other types.

The Washington Post cites an unnamed official who says the agency is considering the change.

He says omicron spreads too easily, so the CDC is looking at masks with better filtration.

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.

The need to wear facial coverings consistently and correctly is also a consideration.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakia Holt, 36, died at University Hospital due to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds in a...
Woman found shot inside vehicle in Portland has died, officials confirm
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Keith R. Smith, 66, an inmate at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, died after he...
LMDC inmate who died identified
CPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s media availability will be livestreamed on the JCPS...
JCPS closed Monday, remote learning will begin starting Tuesday
Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing

Latest News

Kentucky is currently experiencing a record surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron...
Beshear activates National Guard to help strained hospitals
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
US blood supply ‘dangerously low,’ Red Cross says
This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly without serious injury
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill