Child stabbed in Clarksville, rushed to hospital; suspect located

A child in Clarksville was stabbed on Bambridge Drive and rushed to the hospital on Jan. 10.
A child in Clarksville was stabbed on Bambridge Drive and rushed to the hospital on Jan. 10.(Unsplash)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A child in Clarksville was stabbed and rushed to the hospital Monday night.

It happened on Bambridge Drive, Clarksville Police Department Cpl. John Miller said.

The child is stable and expected to survive.

Another juvenile was involved, according to Miller, and a suspect was “located by police shortly after the incident happened.” It is unclear whether the second child is the suspect in the stabbing.

The names of the victim and suspect were not released.

