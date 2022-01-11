Child stabbed in Clarksville, rushed to hospital; suspect located

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A child in Clarksville was stabbed and rushed to the hospital Monday night.

It happened on Bambridge Drive, Clarksville Police Department Cpl. John Miller said.

The child is stable and expected to survive.

Another juvenile was involved, according to Miller, and a suspect was “located by police shortly after the incident happened.” It is unclear whether the second child is the suspect in the stabbing.

The names of the victim and suspect were not released.

