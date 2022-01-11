Support Local Businesses
Deputy jailer arrested after contraband investigation at detention center

Christian West.
Christian West.(Henderson County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An off-duty deputy jailer with the Daviess County Detention Center was arrested after an investigation into contraband at the facility.

Officials say they started that administrative investigation on Friday.

They say during the investigation, the Special Response Team conducted searches on two different inmate housing units.

During those searches, they say they found three cell phones and other drug contraband.

The Daviess County Detention Center then contacted Kentucky State Police to start a criminal investigation.

That resulted in the arrest of off-duty deputy Christian West on multiple counts of felony and misdemeanor charges of promoting contraband.

He was charged and booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.

Authorities tell us the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected against other inmates.

West had been working at the detention center since August 2021.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

