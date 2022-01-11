Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden reschedules visit to survey western Kentucky recovery efforts

Jill Biden (AP)
Jill Biden (AP)(AP)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Deputy FEMA Administrator Erik Hooks have rescheduled their trip to Bowling Green to Jan. 14.

Biden and Hooks will meet with Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to survey the recovery of storm damage caused in the wake of tornadoes in Western Kentucky on Dec. 11.

The group will also make a stop at a FEMA State Disaster Recovery center to volunteer and provide remarks on western Kentucky aid provided by federal and local agencies.

The trip was initially planned for Jan. 6, but had been postponed due to winter weather that impacted the commonwealth.

In late December, Gov. Beshear confirmed 77 people had died as a result of the storms in western Kentucky.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s media availability will be livestreamed on the JCPS...
JCPS closed Monday, remote learning will begin starting Tuesday
Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining.
People going to hospital for non-COVID issues are finding out they are positive with the virus
There are currently no suspects at this time.
LMPD investigating homicide near Jeffersontown
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death

Latest News

Deadly Storms - One month later
One month since deadly tornadoes in Western Ky.
The December tornado destroyed homes and vehicles in Mayfield, Ky.
Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars
The bill is one of several moving through the Indiana Legislature that seek to require all...
Indiana teachers push back against school curriculum bills
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he’s proposing a historic, game-changing level of funding...
Gov. Beshear unveils $2 billion investment in Ky. education