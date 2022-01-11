FORECAST: Lots of chilly sunshine this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARM-UP: Highs in the 40s Wednesday through Friday

WEEKEND: Rain/snow chance arrives late Friday into Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine this afternoon and cool. Temperatures struggling through the 30s.

Those same southerly winds keep temperatures from plummeting tonight; expect lows in the 20s.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. The wind will gust to near 20 MPH at times.

Clouds hold on Wednesday night as temperatures slide into the 20s and low 30s.

Flurries and light rain showers are possible on Thursday but our main rain/snow chance comes into the forecast late Friday into Saturday.

