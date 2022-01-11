Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Not as cold tonight

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Southerly winds help to warm us up
  • Sprinkle or flurry possible Thursday
  • Still watching Saturday snow chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be milder thanks to a south wind that will keep us close to freezing.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday afternoon. At times, the wind will gust to nearly 20 mph.

Wednesday night, clouds linger as temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s by Thursday afternoon. Throughout the day, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with the possibility of a few light rain and/or snow showers.

Clouds continue into the end of the week with highs once again in the 40s on Friday.

All eyes are on the weekend clipper diving from the upper Plains. In the models, this system dives south, which is unlikely. I’d anticipate a stronger southeast push, with snow possible in the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Saturday. Limited data doesn’t allow us specifics just yet on exact track or snowfall accumulation. Stay tuned.

