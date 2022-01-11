‘He opened eyes and doors:’ Trailblazer and leader Darryl T. Owens laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds gathered to remember the life, the love and the leadership of Darryl T. Owens. The former Kentucky State Representative and Jefferson County Commissioner passed away January 4 in his home at age 84, surrounded by family. A week later, political leaders, community members, friends, and family teared up, laughed at memories and said goodbye to the man of many firsts.

Owens made it his mission to make like better for others. The pews of St. Stephen Church were filled with pride by those impacted by the life lived by Owens.

Owens was a Central High School graduate, and a member of the Kapa Alpha Psi fraternity. He then went on to graduate from Howard University Law School and dedicated his life to public service and civil rights.

Born in Louisville in 1937, Owens grew up in Fort Hill. He served in the U.S. Army and was deputy commanding officer of the Examining and Induction Station of the Army Adjutant General Corps in Oakland, California.

Owens inspired the influential, like WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee who shared remarks at the service.

“It is what difference we have made in the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we led,” Gee said.

Owens later opened his own law office in Louisville in 1965. He broke racial barriers and was the king of becoming first. Owens was the first Black assistant Kentucky attorney general, the Black president of the Legal Aid Society and the first African American elected to the Jefferson County Fiscal Court.

He was also president of the Louisville NAACP from 1970 to 1976. That is just the time of his plethora of accolades.

To Carolyn Harris, his friend of 72 years, Owens was 12-year- old Darryl who made her beg to play with his crutches. The two met in homeroom when they were 12 and spent elementary, middle, high school and college together.

“It’s like a life well lived,” Harris said. “I would quote something from the Old Testament in the Bible in which it said ‘live justly love mercy and walk humbly before your God’ and I think that describes how I feel about Darryl.”

Owens was committed to making sure others after him were ready to lead. Sadiqa Reynolds said Owens was sincere and genuine and the community is better because of him.

“I was practicing law and he opened the doors of his office to help teach me what it meant to be a lawyer a good lawyer,” Reynolds said. “Who cared about their community.”

Owens also inspired the future of politics. he showed a then 20-year-old Andy Beshear how to do what’s right and just. Now Kentucky’s governor, Beshear called Owens a warrior.

“I was honored to serve with him as governor,” Beshear said. “We got to do a couple special things. We got to stand next to each other when we restored voting rights to thousands of Kentuckians.”

Owens was successful in desegregating public schools in Jefferson County. Owens showed you could be there for your family and community. He opened eyes and doors to a better life and community.

Owens leaves behind his wife, his children, and the many people he mentored. He also leaves behind his legacy.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.