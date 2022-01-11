Support Local Businesses
Hoosiers asked to avoid visiting ER solely for COVID testing

Patients seeking tests are asked to visit one of Indiana's dedicated testing sites to avoid additional strain on hospital emergency rooms.
Patients seeking tests are asked to visit one of Indiana’s dedicated testing sites to avoid additional strain on hospital emergency rooms.(WFIE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - The Indiana Hospital Association is requesting for Hoosiers to not go to state emergency rooms if they are only seeking a COVID test.

Due to increasing COVID cases in the state of Indiana, the association said patients seeking tests should visit one of Indiana’s dedicated testing sites to avoid additional strain on hospital emergency rooms.

According to a report from WTHR, hospitals in Indiana are seeing anywhere from 8,500 to 10,000 visits per day, with hundreds of patients waiting for open beds.

The association said federal laws require hospitals for conduct full medical exams on all patients that go to the emergency room. In the midst of a COVID surge, IHA said this can take staff and resources from patients in need of emergency care.

Indiana residents seeking a COVID test are asked to find a testing location using the Indiana Department of Health’s testing information website.

