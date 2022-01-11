Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Jason Isbell cancels Louisville shows after COVID diagnosis

Jason Isbell performing on Instagram
Jason Isbell performing on Instagram(Instagram: @jasonisbell)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, won’t perform in Derby City this weekend after contracting COVID-19.

Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, were scheduled to perform at The Palace Theatre in Louisville on Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15. The singer tweeted that he is “fine,” but that he will have to reschedule the Louisville shows, as well as those in Columbus, Ohio, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and Wilmington, N.C. Two shows in Asheville, N.C., were canceled entirely.

Those who purchased tickets will be eligible for refunds.

(Story continues below post)

Isbell said that he is vaccinated and is experiencing only mild symptoms of the virus.

“Lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches but no cough or breathing issues fyi,” he wrote on Twitter. “Boosted and very grateful for it.”

“Georgia Blue,” Isbell’s most recent album, was released in October.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakia Holt, 36, died at University Hospital due to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds in a...
Woman found shot inside vehicle in Portland has died, officials confirm
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Keith R. Smith, 66, an inmate at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, died after he...
LMDC inmate who died identified
CPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s media availability will be livestreamed on the JCPS...
JCPS closed Monday, remote learning will begin starting Tuesday
Three of the four stabbing victims died at the scene.
Mom, daughters victims in ‘gruesome’ NKY quadruple stabbing