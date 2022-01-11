Jason Isbell cancels Louisville shows after COVID diagnosis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, won’t perform in Derby City this weekend after contracting COVID-19.

Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, were scheduled to perform at The Palace Theatre in Louisville on Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15. The singer tweeted that he is “fine,” but that he will have to reschedule the Louisville shows, as well as those in Columbus, Ohio, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and Wilmington, N.C. Two shows in Asheville, N.C., were canceled entirely.

Those who purchased tickets will be eligible for refunds.

(Story continues below post)

Got myself a breakthrough case of Covid- feeling fine but we’ll have to cancel the next few shows (Asheville, Louisville, Columbus, Wilkes-Barre, and Wilmington). Refunds at point of purchase but we’re working on rescheduling. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 11, 2022

Isbell said that he is vaccinated and is experiencing only mild symptoms of the virus.

“Lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches but no cough or breathing issues fyi,” he wrote on Twitter. “Boosted and very grateful for it.”

“Georgia Blue,” Isbell’s most recent album, was released in October.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.