LAPD officers fired for ignoring robbery to catch Pokémon in ‘Pokémon GO’

LOS ANGELES (WAVE) - Two Los Angeles police officers have been fired for misconduct after playing the Pokémon GO mobile game instead of responding to a robbery in progress.

Court documents reveal the incident happened in April 2017, where a robbery in progress was called in at the Macy’s in Crenshaw Mall in Los Angeles.

Officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were called by the commander’s office to respond to the robbery, but they did not respond. The two officers argued they did not hear the call to respond and that they couldn’t hear the radio as it was “really loud in the park” where the officers were stationed.

Documents state several officers who had been working a homicide had been sent to respond to the robbery instead.

The police captain wondered why the two officers did not respond to the call and ordered a review of the officer’s dash cam inside their patrol car. Recordings showed the two officers had made comments on hearing the call before neglecting it and turning away from the mall.

Detectives became concerned the two officers had been playing Pokémon GO while on duty, as five minutes after the officers neglected the call, Mitchell alerted Lozano that a “Snorlax” had appeared on the intersection of 46th Street and Leimert Boulevard.

Over the next 20 minutes the officers could be heard discussing the game as they drove around different locations catching Pokémon within the mobile app while on duty.

The two officers were fired in 2017 for multiple counts of on-duty misconduct, including failure to respond to a robbery-in-progress and failing to respond when their unit was called.

After appealing their case in an attempt to get their jobs back, a California appellate court ruled that LAPD was justified in firing Lozano and Mitchell.

