LMPD: Teenager shot in Algonquin neighborhood

Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of South 12th Street on reports of a shooting.
Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of South 12th Street on reports of a shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager has been sent to the hospital after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood on Monday evening.

Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of South 12th Street on reports of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

When officers arrived, they found a male in his late teens who had been shot at the location.

The victim was sent to University Hospital where he is expected to survive, Ruoff said.

LMPD continues its investigation. No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

