Louisville gun violence claims the lives of two pregnant women and their unborn children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within the first 11 days of the new year, 16 Louisville shootings claimed eight lives, according to anti-violence activist Christopher 2X.

Some of the victims include two pregnant women and their unborn children.

Nyota Bawili, a Congolese refugee was pregnant with her eighth child when she was shot and killed in her living room early Sunday morning while her family was watching tv.

“And all of a sudden they heard a gunshot,” family spokesman Roland Butsitsi said, translating for Bawili’s husband. “And then they looked around and his wife was on the ground with a bullet in her head and blood.”

Family at Bawili’s house on Tuesday pointed reporters to a bullet hole still visible in the front window.

Nyota's death shattered the dreams of the refugee family from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Nyota’s death shattered the dreams of the refugee family from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

”We came from a country where there are guns, where there is violence, there is wars,” Butsitsi said. “And we came here as a refugee and for some reason we thought that grass was greener on the other side.”

After first settling in Florida for more than five years, Butsitsi said Bawili moved to Louisville six months ago, taking a job at UPS.

Her children range in age from 21 to just 13 months, four of them are enrolled in JCPS.

Police have reported no suspects or a possible motive for the shooting.

Her family said Bawili was apparently loved and liked by all.

”So whoever did this, knowing that she didn’t have a problem with him or her,” Butsitsi said translating for Bawili’s husband. “So why did they do this? All we’re praying is please turn yourself in. Let justice be done.”

Bawili was the second pregnant woman to be shot and killed in Louisville in a seven day period.

Jakia Holt was shot and killed while driving on Northwestern Parkway on Jan. 3.

