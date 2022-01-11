Man charged in Hardin County after allegedly hitting EMT while intoxicated

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Campbellsville man was arrested after Elizabethtown Police said he struck an EMT inside of an emergency room in Baptist Health Hardin.

Michael James Aumiller, 34, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with third degree assault.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the Race Trac gas station on East Dixie Highway for a welfare check of a man who had facial injuries and was heavily intoxicated.

Police found Aumiller at the location and sent him to Baptist Health Hardin. Officers said Aumiller kept spitting, so the EMS placed him in a spit hood.

Aumiller attempted to remove the hood and became argumentative with an EMT officer who was keeping him from “removing his hood and spitting everywhere.”

When inside of an emergency room at Baptist Health Hardin, the report states Aumiller hit the EMT in front of an officer.

Aumiller is scheduled to appear in Hardin District Court on Jan. 21.

