Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars

By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Exactly one month after the deadly tornado touched down in western Kentucky, three families have cars again.

“It’s like a miracle. It really is. It’s unbelievable that everybody has been so generous as far as getting money to buy the cars and stuff. It’s just unbelievable. All over the United States, not just Kentucky,” said Rodney Burgess.

The tornado crushed and destroyed Rodney and Bessie Burgess’s cars, but thanks to generous donors, Bessie Burgess has a car to drive to work in Clinton, where she is a nurse at a nursing home.

“At first, I didn’t think it was real,” said Burgess. “It’s overwhelming how nice people have been. Ever since the tornado people have just been wonderful.”

While they are feeling grateful today, they are still dealing with devastation.

“Our house, our motorhome, our boats, cars, everything is completely gone. And you can’t even tell that it was there, really. Our whole neighborhood is gone,” said Burgess.

To help Burgess and his neighbors, the Mayfield Community Foundation received enough donations to buy ten cars to give away. They gave three people cars on January 10, 2022.

“People from all over the country and the world have poured in money, and ironically the biggest gifts were given to the foundation anonymously,” said Mel Doughty, Mayfield Community Foundation’s vice president.

Doughty said their generosity will help the city of Mayfield and its residents recover.

“It’s a huge community of people who have given to make this possible,” he said.

“There is no way we’ll be able to thank everybody ever, but I hope they know that our gratitude is there, and we really, really appreciate it,” said Bessie Burgess.

“It means the world to us to at least have a way back and forth to work and stuff. It’s just unbelievable. Thank you,” said Rodney Burgess.

Mayfield Community Foundation received 72 applications for vehicles. You can find the link to apply for a vehicle on Mayfield Community Foundation’s Facebook page.

The Foundation’s leaders are hoping to raise more money to help donate cars to more families moving forward. You can also find a link to donate on their Facebook page.

The Foundation purchased the cars from dealers in Mayfield: Seay Motors, Auto Outlet, and Supreme Auto Sales.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s media availability will be livestreamed on the JCPS...
JCPS closed Monday, remote learning will begin starting Tuesday
Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining.
People going to hospital for non-COVID issues are finding out they are positive with the virus
There are currently no suspects at this time.
LMPD investigating homicide near Jeffersontown
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death

Latest News

Drone video shows the destruction left behind by an EF-1 tornado in Spencer County.
Spencer County family working to rebuild 30 days after EF-1 tornado destroys family farm
As children prepare to return to class after the Christmas break, some Oldham County parents...
Oldham County Board of Education reinstates mask mandate, updates COVID guidelines
Flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset upon the order of Governor Andy Beshear.
Beshear orders state flags to half-staff in honor of Rep. Darryl Owens
Deadly Storms 2021
Remembering victims of December’s deadly tornadoes