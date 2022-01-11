New charges filed against unlicensed plumber exposed by Troubleshooters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County has filed criminal charges against the unlicensed plumber exposed by the WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters back in December.

Robert Ashcraft faces 18 charges in five new cases. Most of the charges accuse Ashcraft of violating various parts of the state’s plumbing code, such as operating without a license, not employing a licensed plumber, and advertising as an unlicensed plumber.

Ashcraft has not entered a plea to any of the charges.

His lawyer Ken Lampe accepted service Monday. Lampe declined to comment on the cases Tuesday saying he was still reviewing them.

Ashcraft is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Jan. 28. That’s the same day he has a preliminary hearing in a theft by deception case.

That case was brought by Eric Shipp who hired Ashcraft to do some remodeling in his kitchen.

Shipp told the Troubleshooters he paid Ashcraft $1,700, but Ashcraft didn’t do any work and didn’t provide a refund.

