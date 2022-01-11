Officials partner with Louisville café to provide space for NTI instruction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As COVID cases continue to surge, parents and families must readjust their schedules in response to Jefferson County Schools’ decision to transition to remote learning.

State Representative Josie Raymond and Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong have teamed up with the Glow Worm Play Café to create a combination play space and café in the Highlands. The partnership aims to help families who have been impacted by JCPS and daycare closures by providing free play sessions, yoga classes, and a space for NTI instruction, the press release said.

Raymond and Armstrong said it was important to them to support working families while JCPS and childcare centers are closed because of COVID-related staffing shortages.

“I know how challenging NTI can be, even when it’s necessary,” Raymond said. “This week I’ll be juggling my 1st and 2nd graders’ schedules with my own. In 2020, I was one of the 100,000 Kentucky moms who left the full-time workforce to care for our kids. While I continue to fight in Frankfort for women’s full economic recovery, it was important to offer this breather, a rare chance to check email while kids socialize and play.”

Families impacted by JCPS or daycare closures are eligible to sign up for a free two-hour session between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14.

State Representative Josie Raymond and Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong are sponsoring a full day of activities at Glow Worm Play Cafe.

A play space will be offered for children six and under, as well as NTI space and free WiFi for children enrolled in school. Children’s yoga classes will be held at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Families can sign up for a free two-hour session by clicking here.

Only 16 children and 16 parents are allotted to sign up for each two-hour slot, the release said. In addition, only one adult per child is permitted, with a maximum of two adults per household.

COVID protocols are in place and masks will be required for children ages two and older.

Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. To make a reservation, click here.

