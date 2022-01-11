NTI operating ‘like a well-oiled machine’ for JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The chairs were empty, the halls were quiet, but enrollment was high as Hazelwood Elementary made the switch back to NTI.

Jefferson County Public Schools announced on Monday the district would move to NTI for four days starting Tuesday due to staffing shortages.

No beats were skipped as teachers continued with what they were teaching in person just days ago.

“Just having couple of different NTI experiences definitely made preparing for it a bit easier,” third grade teacher Summer Smith said.

Smith added “like a well-oiled machine,” students showed up to class ready to go for the first day of NTI.

“When people hear first grade, I think they just assume there is probably chaos,” Smith said. “But they’re excellent kids and they are just excited to see everybody.”

For many of her students, this is the first time they are seeing one another without a mask.

Teachers and staff said another benefit is that NTI is giving them a chance to learn more about their students.

“Some of my students have dogs and I would have never gotten to see them if we were not on Google Meet,” Smith said.

Parents are also more engaged in their children’s education.

“Teachers will tell you that parents now know more what’s happening in their child’s education program rather than just waiting for a parent teacher conference,” Hazelwood Principal Courtney Grace said.

