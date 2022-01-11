Support Local Businesses
Oldham County Board of Education reinstates mask mandate, updates COVID guidelines

As children prepare to return to class after the Christmas break, some Oldham County parents are worried the district isn’t doing enough to protect their children from COVID-19.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County Board of Education voted to reinstate its mask mandate due to an increase in COVID cases among students and staff members.

The board voted on Monday to require all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks in all parts of buildings for the next two weeks during instructional days and at Oldham County Schools’ enrichment centers starting Jan. 11.

Mask requirements on buses remain in effect until March 18, based on federal mask requirements.

The OCBE will review COVID case numbers and advise on further guidelines at their Jan. 24 meeting.

In addition, OCBE will be adopting the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation protocols.

The new guidelines can be seen below.

KPH Guidelines for Isolation and Quarantines with Universal Masking:

  • Isolate individuals who test positive for at least five days
  • No contact tracing needed for in-school exposures
  • No quarantines needed for in-school exposures
  • Quarantine individuals not up to date with COVID-19 vaccination who are exposed to COVID-19 at home for at least 5 days, unless participating in a Test to Stay modified quarantine

Parents are encouraged to keep their children at home if they are experiencing any symptoms of illness.

“We continue to provide for the educational needs of our students while being mindful of both their physical and mental well-being in the process,” OCBE Superintendent Dr. Jason Radford said in a letter to parents. “We recognize the importance of in-person learning every day for our students and we will do everything to make this possible. We believe these measures will help us achieve this goal.”

The mask mandate was lifted for the entire district on Nov. 29, 2021 soon after OCBE voted to recommend instead or require mask wearing.

As case numbers rose in Oldham County, parents started a petition to have the school district reinstate its mask mandate.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

