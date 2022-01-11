Support Local Businesses
One month since deadly tornadoes in Western Ky.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Monday marks one month since the deadly tornadoes ripped through Western Kentucky.

In the past month, we’ve seen devastation, destruction, communities coming together and the first steps of rebuilding.

Over 75 people lost their lives in the storms.

Countless homes and neighborhoods were reduced to rubble.

Tonight on 14 News, we have more coverage on the events from the past month in our Western Kentucky communities.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

