Police: Hardin County deputy arrested for DUI could ‘barely stand’ during sobriety test

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County Sheriff’s Department deputy and school resource officer was arrested early Saturday morning in Elizabethtown on suspicion of drunk driving.

A witness called the police after seeing Matthew McMillen driving out of control and speeding on Interstate 64 before turning onto US Highway 62 in a silver Toyota SUV, according to his arrest report. McMillen was then spotted driving on Beech Street in Elizabethtown by a Kentucky State Trooper, who watched as he drove through a stop sign and failed to use a turn signal before speeding onto North Miles Street, which was partially coated in ice. The trooper stopped McMillen on Milby Street.

The trooper spotted a woman in McMillen’s passenger seat laying face down with her eyes closed before speaking to McMillen, who “had a dazed expression,” the report says. The car smelled strongly of alcohol when McMillen rolled the window down, and when asked if he had been drinking, McMillen told the trooper, “I’m OK, I live right here.”

The trooper asked McMillen again if he had been drinking, to which he responded with his profession, which was later confirmed to WAVE 3 News by Hardin County Sheriff John Ward as being a deputy and school resource officer. McMillen later told the trooper he had one Mike’s Hard Lemonade at a concert.

An open container of Mike’s Hard Lemonade was found in McMillen’s console, which he said was his wife’s, who denied it was hers.

McMillen’s speech was slurred and he was “barely able to stand” while undergoing a field sobriety test, which he was unable to complete, the report says. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.125 after taking a portable breath test.

McMillen was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving with an open container of alcohol, careless driving, speeding, and other traffic violations. He was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and will appear in court on Feb. 4.

Ward said McMillen is on leave pending an internal investigation.

