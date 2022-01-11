Support Local Businesses
Silver Alert issued for missing Wabash teen

Katelin Rogers was last seen at 11:36 Tuesday morning in a black 2015 Ford Explorer with...
Katelin Rogers was last seen at 11:36 Tuesday morning in a black 2015 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate 496RBA.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WABASH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 13-year-old Katelin Rogers.

Katelin is 5′3″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has red hair with brown eyes, and last seen at 11:36 Tuesday morning in a black 2015 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate 496RBA.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.

