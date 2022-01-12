8-year-old boy shot at Louisville apartment complex; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 8-year-old boy has been sent to the hospital after a shooting near a Louisville apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Carl Court in the Jacobs neighborhood on reports of a shooting, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Police arrived and were told the boy was being sent to the hospital by a family member. Officers were able to locate the vehicle transporting the child on the intersection of 7th Street and Magnolia Avenue.

An EMS unit sent the boy in to Norton Children’s Hospital, where police said he is expected to survive.

Mitchell said there are no suspects at this time. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

