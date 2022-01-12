ATF agents shot at during Louisville murder, kidnapping investigation; suspects arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shots were fired at law enforcement officers serving warrants as part of the investigation into a kidnapping and murder that happened last September.

Two arrests were made in connection to the death of 25-year-old Jermaine Sprewer on Wednesday, according to the LMPD, ATF, and FBI officials, who held a joint news conference regarding the arrests.

(Story continues below photo)

Jermaine Sprewer

Before Sprewer’s death in September 2021, his family members answered a Facetime call from his phone after he went missing on Sept. 7. During the call, his family told investigators they saw him tied up and surrounded by guns. His kidnappers demanded money in exchange for his release, but his family did not pay them.

Sprewer’s body was found at the Shawnee Park boat ramp on Sept. 11.

Wednesday, an ATF official said two men, Roderick Bush and Dejuan Simonton, fired shots at agents serving warrants on North 41st Street connected to Sprewer’s death and kidnapping. The men were eventually apprehended, and no one was hurt.

Bush and Simonton were charged with complicity to murder and complicity to kidnapping.

During the news conference, officers and agents from all three agencies reiterated their commitment to pursuing those responsible for Louisville’s record violence.

“There’s a mentality among some individuals in the street that they can establish some street credibility by fighting the police,” Shawn Morrow, the special agent in charge of ATF Louisville, said. “I’m here today to say that’s absolutely unacceptable. It’s not acceptable. It’s wrong and it’s outrageous. If we want a safe city, this mentality must change.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.