Boil water advisory issued for more than 300 Jeffersonville residents

The advisory was issued at 4:55 p.m. after the water company was notified of a water main break...
The advisory was issued at 4:55 p.m. after the water company was notified of a water main break in the Riverside neighborhood.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A boil water advisory has been issued by Sellersburg Water for more than 300 residents in the Jeffersonville area.

The advisory was issued at 4:55 p.m. after the water company was notified of a water main break in the Riverside neighborhood.

The impacted area’s water was shut off for crews to conduct repairs on the water main. Customers within the area are asked to boil water until all repairs are complete.

This story may be updated.

