Bullitt County Public Schools announces NTI day for Friday

Bullitt County school buses line up outside Hebron Middle School on the first day of class 2021.
Bullitt County school buses line up outside Hebron Middle School on the first day of class 2021.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Another school district in Kentucky has announced it will be using a virtual learning day due to staffing and rising COVID cases.

Bullitt County Public Schools announced through social media it would be using an NTI day on Jan. 14.

The decision was made by the school district due to a large number of positive cases. BCPS said several schools are facing large numbers of staff being out, making it difficult to cover classes.

BCPS said the goal is to use Friday as an NTI day along with the upcoming three-day weekend for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in hopes of avoiding to need additional NTI in the future.

Students will return in-person for instruction on Thursday, participate in NTI on Friday, and then return back to in-person on Tuesday.

Several other school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana have also announced the temporary move to virtual learning due to COVID.

JCPS made the announcement on Tuesday the district would be moving to NTI for four days. Borden-Henryville Schools also announced they would be moving to NTI until after the holiday weekend.

