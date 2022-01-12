Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Cluster of dead birds litter Elizabethtown roadways

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.
Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds scattered across the roadway.(Quicksie 98.3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews from the City of Elizabethtown and Elizabethtown Police Department had to clean up a unusual mass of birds found dead on Tuesday.

Quicksie 98.3 shared a Facebook post showing dozens of dead birds found on the intersection of Ring Road and Patriot Parkway.

(Story continues below)

Elizabethtown Police Chief Jeremy Thompson said officials cannot offer an explanation as to how or why they all died.

The birds have been cleared from the roadway.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakia Holt, 36, died at University Hospital due to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds in a...
Woman found shot inside vehicle in Portland has died, officials confirm
Police say they have since obtained warrants on charges of murder and tampering with physical...
Police: Nicholasville murder suspect dead in Florida
Keith R. Smith, 66, an inmate at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, died after he...
LMDC inmate who died identified
CPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s media availability will be livestreamed on the JCPS...
JCPS closed Monday, remote learning will begin starting Tuesday
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
Mom, daughters killed in stabbing inside Kentucky apartment

Latest News

WAVE 3 News - Tuesday evening, January 11, 2022
WAVE 3 News - Tuesday evening, January 11, 2022
The charges follow a state investigation into complaints about Robbie Ashcraft.
New charges filed against unlicensed plumber exposed by Troubleshooters
”We came from a country where there are guns, where there is violence, there is wars,” Butsitsi...
Louisville gun violence claims the lives of two pregnant women and their unborn children
The legislation does not provide for unlimited NTI days, which some pushed for last August,...
Kentucky Senate passes bill adding remote instruction days